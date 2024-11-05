ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kyle McCord and Syracuse hit the road as they face Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Syracuse-Boston College prediction and pick.

Syracuse comes into the game sitting at 6-2 on the year. After winning their first two games of the year, they would lose a close game to Stanford, falling 26-24. Syracuse would go on to win three more in a row, before falling to Pitt. Last time out, they would face Virginia Tech. Syracuse was down 14-3 at the half, and would still be down seven late in the fourth quarter. LeQuint fallen would score with 29 seconds left in the game, and then score the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Meanwhile, Boston College is 4-4 on the year. They started the season with a win over Florida State and would be 4-1 after their first five games. Since then, they have lost three straight. Last time out, they would face Louisville. Boston College would get up 27-10 in the third quarter but would give up 21 straight points from there, falling 31-27.

Here are the Syracuse-Boston College College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Boston College Odds

Syracuse: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +105

Boston College: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is led by Kyle McCord. He has completed 244 passes for 381 yards. He has 2,761 yards this year with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the year. He has been sacked 16 times this year but also has two rushing touchdowns. The running game has been led by LeQuint Allen. Allen has run 130 times this year for 602 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen also has 311 receiving yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Yasin Willis has 28 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Trebor Pena has led the way. He has 54 receptions for 592 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Jackson Meeks has also been solid, with 48 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns. Umari Hatcher has also been solid, with 15 receptions for 254 yards and three scores. Tight end Oronde Gadsden rounds out the top targets. He has 37 receptions for 484 yards and three scores.

Syracuse is 87th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 59th in opponent yards per game. They are 68th against the rush while sitting 58th against the pass. Fadil Diggs has been solid, sitting sixth on the team in tackles while having four sacks. Meanwhile, King Joseph Edwards has three sacks on the year. Devin Grant has been solid in the secondary. He has three passes defended with an interception. Jayden Bellamy has four passes defended with an interception and a touchdown. Finally, Clarence Lewis has seven pass breakups this year and an interception this year.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Thomas Castellanos has led the way for the Boston College offense this year. He has completed 97 of 154 passes this year for 1,352 yards with 17 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interceptions as well this year. Castellanos has been sacked 17 times this year but still has run well overall. He has 204 rushing yards this year with a touchdown.

Lewis Bond has led the receiving game this year, having 34 receptions for 396 yards and two scores. Further, Kamari Morales has 18 receptions for 226 yards and four scores this year. Still, it is the running back that has made a major impact. Treshaun Ward has 369 yards and two scores on the ground while bringing in 13 receptions for 251 yards and four scores. Kye Robichaux has run 72 carries this year for 273 yards and four scores. Finally, Turbo Richard has 51 carries for 271 yards and a score.

The Boston College defense has been solid this year. They are 62nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 86th in opponent yards per game. They are 67th against the run and 93rd against the pass this year. Donovan Ezeruaku has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having nine sacks on the season. Further, both Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have a pass breakup and two interceptions on the year. Johnson has also scored a defensive touchdown this year.

Final Syracuse-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Syracuse is 6-2 on the year, and 4-4 against the spread this year. They have covered in two of their last three games. Further, Syracuse is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog this year. Still, Boston College is also 4-4 against the spread. Still, they have covered in just one of their last five games. They are just 1-2 as a favorite this year against the spread. Syracuse has been the better team as of late. Take them to get the win.

Final Syracuse-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Syracuse ML (+105)