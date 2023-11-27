The Syracuse football team moved on from Dino Babers and began its search for a new head coach. Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen had emerged as the favorite for the job and even was the leader in the odds at one point. However, Mullen has officially shut down his interest in the job despite his love for Syracuse in a post on X to a reply about the Syracuse job.

‘Love the cuse. But will not be the next head coach.'

Mullen had reportedly met with the Syracuse athletic director last week, but now Mullen is reportedly out of the running for the job. The last time Mullen was a coach in college football was with Florida in 2021, and it seems to be only a matter of time before he gets back into college football. But, apparently, it won't be with Syracuse, barring some unforeseen circumstances.

Some other candidates for Syracuse could include James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, who has his team playing well and likely headed for a bowl game despite much uncertainty on whether or not they would be eligible. Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney was the other favorite for the job in the odds, so there's a chance Syracuse will shift their focus to him for the job.

With other coaches being fired across the country and jobs becoming open quickly, decisions could be made soon. The Syracuse football head coach opening should be coming down soon with Mullen reportedly out of the running.