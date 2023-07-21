D'Angelo Russell has a net worth in 2023 of $25 million. Since being taken with the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft, D’Angelo Russell has played for four teams in his eights seasons in the league. That includes the Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who in February traded Russell back to the Lakers. Today, however, we're looking at D'Angelo Russell's net worth in 2023.

D'Angelo Russell's net worth in 2023 (estimated): $25 million

D'Angelo Russell has a net worth of $25 million in 2023. This is according to Sportskeeda and Players Bio, among others. In his five seasons in the league, the former Ohio State Buckeye has earned an estimated $50.2 million. Reports state that he currently has a net worth of $25 million, a figure that will most certainly increase, as Russell re-signed with the Lakers this summer for two years and $37 million contract with .

Russell was born in Lousiville, Ky., but played prep basketball at Monverde (Fla.) Academy. He then played one season for the Ohio State Buckeyes before declaring himself eligible for the 2015 NBA Draft. Russell averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Buckeyes.

D'Angelo Russell is drafted by the Lakers

From Louisville to Columbus to Los Angeles. Welcome home @Dloading!! PROFILE: https://t.co/AArzR7fZDJ pic.twitter.com/4E14zMjL6d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 25, 2015

Russell was the second overall pick by the Lakers. As a rookie, Russell put up 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals, shooting 41 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from downtown in 80 games for Los Angeles. He showed promise in his first season and was named to the Rising Stars Challenge in the All Star Weekend.

He set a record by erupting for 39 points on eight 3-pointers in a March 1 game against Brooklyn, scoring the most points by a Laker rookie in the regular season since Elgin Baylor in 1959. At the end of the season, Russell was named to the All-Rookie Second Team and earned a salary of $5.1 million in his first season with the Purple and Gold.

Success continued to elude the Lakers the following season, with turned out to be Kobe Bryant’s last one. Despite the mounting losses, however, Russell improved on every statistical category from his rookie season, averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from distance.

His earnings also took a bump from his first season, as he earned $5.3 million as a sophomore. With Bryant riding off into the sunset after an illustrious career, Russell, along with other young players like Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr., and Jordan Clarkson, were seen as the future of the franchise.

D'Angelo Russell is traded to the Nets

Welcome to the Brooklyn Nets, D'Angelo Russell! pic.twitter.com/eGD1JgGEE7 — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) June 20, 2017

But Russell never had the chance to prove himself, as he was dealt to the Nets on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft along with Timofey Mozgov in exchange for Brook Lopez and the rights to Kyle Kuzma, the 27th overall pick in the draft. At the time of the trade, Sportskeeda reported that his net worth was at around $2.5 million, which mostly came from his salary with the Lakers and Nets and his endorsements, which includes a deal with Nike.

Less than a month after his debut for his new team, Russell underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which put him out of action for more than two months. He returned in January and ended up playing just 48 games in his first season in Brooklyn.

He averaged 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, shooting 41.4 percent from the field and a career-low 32.4 percent from 3-point range. Nevertheless, Russell earned $5.5 million in his first season in Brooklyn, an increase from his earnings with the Lakers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2018-19 season marked Russell’’s All-Star turn, as he put up 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, a career-high 7.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Under Kenny Atkinson, the Nets finished with a 42-40 record and a spot in the NBA playoffs, giving Russell his first taste of playoff action against the Philadelphia 76ers, which defeated Brooklyn in six games.

Following his breakout season, Russell made $7 million, the highest annual salary that he’d received so far. His success also meant that he could be in line for a bigger payday, especially with the end of his rookie contract.

D'Angelo Russell is traded to the Warriors

D-Lo is a Warrior. Wow. Golden State has acquired D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal worth $117M over 4 years, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/TVuVLkDd2a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019

The Nets, however, had other stars in their sights, as they dealt Russell to the Warriors in a move to acquire Kevin Durant and pair him with Kyrie Irving, who left the Boston Celtics. The move, however, included Russell signing a four-year, $117 million deal with the Warriors, the winners of three of the previous five championships.

Russell would not have a chance to play with the All-Star backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, as both players were sidelined with injuries. In his first season for the Dubs, where he made $27.2 million, Russell suited up for 33 games, averaging a career-best 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, making 43 percent of his shots from the field and 37.4 percent from downtown.

D'Angelo Russell is traded to the Timberwolves

❄️ ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2agANaquDr — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 6, 2020

Then came the move at the trade deadline, which saw him join the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns, the first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. Although the Wolves weren't in playoff contention, they were looking ahead to the future and wanted to please KAT, who was good friends with Russell.

In two full seasons and parts of two others with the Wolves, Russell averaged 18.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 43.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

D'Angelo Russell is traded to the Lakers

In February, the Wolves traded Russell back to the Lakers in a three-team trade that included the Utah Jazz that involved numerous players and draft picks. Russell finished the season with the Lakers, who were swept in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Russell has certainly come a long way from the young guard out of Ohio State who showed everyone that he has ice in his veins. He has earned his status as an All-Star and is now being paid like one. Now, for him to get to the next level and be considered as among the game’s best players, he needs to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and get the Lakers back to the NBA Finals, and prove that the team was right in trading for him and paying him big money.

Nevertheless, were you at all shocked by D'Angelo Russell's net worth in 2023?