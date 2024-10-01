Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis has seemingly come out of retirement after his Best Actor-nominated performance in Phantom Thread.

The Daily Mail posted images of Day-Lewis on the set of a movie called Avelyn with Sean Bean in Manchester, England. He is seen donning a grey beard and glasses while riding a motorcycle. While the context of the scenes being filmed is unknown, The Daily Mail referred to them as “action-packed.”

It is unclear what role Day-Lewis is playing. There is a chance that it is a small cameo role, but perhaps this is Day-Lewis’ first step in his acting comeback.

Originally, Day-Lewis had announced his retirement in a statement to Variety. He did not give a reason for it, but he expressed his gratitude for his co-workers and audiences. “This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” the statement read.

This is an exciting, albeit surprising, development in Hollywood. Day-Lewis has kept his word since announcing his retirement. But it appears he has the acting itch.

We will have to wait and see what this leads to. It could be a one-off, or he could be returning to his trade on a full-time basis. Either way, it adds intrigue to the release of Avelyn.

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ career

Before his retirement, Daniel Day-Lewis won three Oscars for Best Actor and is the only actor to do so. He first won a Best Actor Oscar at the 1990 ceremony for his performance in My Left Foot. He then won two more for his roles in There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

His other nominated performances include In the Name of the Father, Gangs of New York, and Phantom Thread. Day-Lewis’ final role before his retirement was in Phantom Thread, directed by his frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

He started his career by joining the Royal Shakespeare Comapny, appearing in Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Day-Lewis also played the title role in Hamlet.

Day-Lewis’ breakthrough on the silver screen came in 1982, starring in Gandhi. He previously had one other movie credit to his name at that point, that being Sunday Bloody Sunday.

He continued his movie acting career with roles in The Bounty, Stars and Bars, and The Last of the Mohicans. His first collaboration with Martin Scorsese came soon after, starring in The Age of Innocence with Michelle Pfeiffer.

In the years since, Day-Lewis worked with Scorsese once more, starring in Gangs of New York, which helped launch the career of Leonardo DiCaprio. His roles began becoming rarer, as Day-Lewis starred in just two movies in the 2010s: Lincoln and Phantom Thread.

Phantom Thread, his final movie role before coming out of retirement, is a romantic drama between a haute couture dressmaker and a waitress.

It premiered in New York City on December 11, 2017, before being released in theaters on Christmas Day two weeks later. Phantom Thread received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Best Costume Design.