Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza follow-up casts Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall.

Paul Thomas Anderson's next film will be star-studded. After Licorice Pizza, which starred Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the legendary Phillip Seymour Hoffman), his next film cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall.

Star-studded additions

Deadline reported the castings. DiCaprio and Penn are both Oscar winners, with Hall being a former host of the ceremony. Production on Anderson's next film will begin on January 21 in California. He wrote the script and will produce with Sara Murphy.

Anderson's latest film is still untitled and the logline is still being kept under wraps. Deadline's report states that the film will have a contemporary setting and is described as Anderson's “most commercial” film yet. This comes after Licorice Pizza was set in the seventies.

Known for his films like Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia, Paul Thomas Anderson has had a successful career. He is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time. Some of his other films include There Will Be Blood, Inherent Vice, and Phantom Thread.

His untitled forthcoming film will reunite him with Sean Penn, who appeared in Licorice Pizza. Anderson has yet to work with Regina Hall or DiCaprio. Penn is known for his roles in Mystic River, Milk, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Leonardo DiCaprio is hot off the release of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The film marked his sixth collaboration with the legendary filmmaker. At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Killers of the Flower Moon was up for seven awards. DiCaprio earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.