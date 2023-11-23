TBS has cancelled Daniel Radcliffe's Miracle Workers after four seasons, leaving American Dad the studio's only original comedy left.

The show's series finale aired in August this year. The Daniel Radcliffe-starred anthology follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe) in charge of handling humanity's prayers while God (Steve Buscemi) is off to make time for his hobbies in season one. The series's first season was based on creator Simon Rich's 2012 novel What in God's Name?

Season two was set in the Middle Ages with Alexandra Shitshoveler (Geraldine Viswanathan) graduating from school to follow in her father Edward “Eddie” Murphy Shitshoveler's (Buscemi) footsteps. Radcliffe played Prince Chauncly the Pretty Cool.

In season three, Rev. Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe) is struggling to find someone to lead his town to take their chances on the Oregon Trail. Enter outlaw Benny the Teen (Buscemi).

The final season takes place in a post-nuclear apocalyptic world. Road Warrior Sig (Radcliffe) and Warlord Freya Exaltada (Viswanathan) move to Boomtown to live “normally.” Buscemi played Sig's boss' Morris “The Junkman” Rubinstein.

The series also starred Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope. Guest stars included Chris Parnell, Margaret Cho and Titus Burgess in season one as God's Dad, Mom and Brother respectively.

In season two, Peter Serafinowicz and Fred Armisen featured as guests. Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Shay Mitchell guest starred in season three.

In the final season, Brunson returned and was joined by Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Loeb.

With Miracle Workers' cancellation, American Dad is the TBS' only remaining original comedy show left. American Dad is currently in its 18th season and was renewed for two more in 2021.