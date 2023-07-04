A new Harry Potter TV series is in the works to be streamed on HBO Max. But Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role all those years ago, doesn't intend on returning to the wizarding world, per People.

The Harry Potter TV series will more closely follow J.K. Rowling's seven novels with the ability to explore more in a TV setting. Although Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint once played Harry, Hermione, and Ron, they won't be again.

“My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe said.

“I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way,” Radcliffe said. “But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it.”

In April, Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling announced the plans to adapt the novels to a streamable TV series. They claimed the project a “faithful adaptation,” teasing that each season will cover a single book. Rowling, despite her transphobic controversies, will be an executive producer.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”