We’re back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 98 as the Main Card is live from the UFC Apex. This next bout takes place in the Welterweight (170) Division as Syndicate product Daniel Rodriguez will square off against Gracie Barra’s Alex Morono. Check out our UFC odds series for our Rodriguez-Morono prediction and pick.

Daniel Rodriguez (17-5) has gone 7-4 during his UFC stint since 2020. After four consecutive victories on his record, Rodriguez has dropped his last three fights to the likes of Neil Magny, Ian Garry, and Kelvin Gastelum. He’ll look to record his first win in two years as the betting favorite here. Rodriguez stands 6’1″ with a 74-inch reach.

Alex Morono (24-10) has gone 13-7-0-1 during his time with the UFC. He’s also gone on a number of winning streaks during his time but enters this bout at 2-3 in his last five fights alternating wins and losses. His most recent loss was to Niko Price and he’ll be in a big spot to bounce back during this one. Morono stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Daniel Rodriguez-Alex Morono Odds

Daniel Rodriguez: -205

Alex Morono: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

Why Daniel Rodriguez Will Win

Daniel Rodriguez has had to face a lineup of killers over his last three fights and he’s considered one of the better boxers within this division. However, he looked a bit flat in his last fight against Kelvin Gastelum and he’ll be determined to put together a much better performance in this one. Given his opponents’ constant output, Rodriguez will have to have his cardio on-point and his head constantly moving throughout this one to keep up with the pace of Morono in the striking.

Daniel Rodriguez is as tough as fighters come and he’ll remain dangerous to make a comeback throughout the entirety of this fight. His hands should prove to be faster and more accurate, but it may take some time to adjust to the awkward movement Morono has been known to use as a weapon. The key for Rodriguez will be to remain focused and sustain his 56% striking defense against an opponent who’s willing to stand and bang.

Why Alex Morono Will Win

Alex Morono comes into this fight following his decision loss to Niko Price at UFC 302 and he also looked flat in the striking against a long and active opponent in Price. Typically, Morono is the fighter pushing the pace with his relentless striking and ability to clinch with opponents and get them to the ground. He’s a seasoned jiu jitsu practitioner and he’ll certainly have the grappling advantage over Rodriguez in this one. However, he’s not quick to force the wrestling and will welcome a brawl in the center of the octagon.

Alex Morono admits that his last performance against Niko Price wasn’t his best showing and he’s determined to prove his striking capabilities in this one. It’s worth noting that he’s never lost back-to-back fights in his career and typically does a great job making adjustments and coming out strong against opponents. His cardio did waver last time out, but expect him to be vicious in his approach on Saturday as he looks to pressure Rodriguez from start to finish.

Final Daniel Rodriguez-Alex Morono Prediction & Pick

Both fighters didn’t have their best performances during their last bouts, but both men are determined to bounce back with a win and continue facing tough competition within this division. Daniel Rodriguez is on a three-fight losing streak and a win here would bode greatly for his confidence. Alex Morono is also coming in off a flat performance, but he’s never lost two in a row and will be a live betting underdog during this fight.

Both men are very capable in the boxing exchanges and we should see and impressive display of hands throughout this fight. Daniel Rodriguez certainly has the greater power behind his shots, but his defense can be suspect as he leaves his chin hanging in space at times. Alex Morono is also prone to getting caught, so defense will be the most important factor in this fight if both guys start swinging for the fences.

While Daniel Rodriguez is the betting favorite due to his size in this fight, I like Alex Morono to grind-out a tough decision win in this one. While his last performance wasn’t his best, his awkward style and relentless pressure should be a bad matchup for Rodriguez. Rodriguez is also on a losing streak and hasn’t looked himself over the last few fights, so we’ll take a shot on the underdog and side with Morono to get the win.

Final Daniel Rodriguez-Alex Morono Prediction & Pick: Alex Morono (+170)