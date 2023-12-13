Dante Moore is officially taking a visit to Oregon this week.

The college football transfer portal hasn't been open for very long, but it has already provided a lot of excitement. One team that has already struck gold in the portal is Oregon football. The Ducks recently landed a commitment from Dillon Gabriel, one of the best quarterbacks in the portal. Oregon isn't done yet, however, as they are still pursuing another top QB. Dante Moore is transferring from UCLA, and he was once committed to play for the Ducks back in high school. Now, Moore is officially heading back to Eugene for a visit.

Dante Moore will be visiting Oregon football late this week, according to a tweet from Pete Nakos. This is an interesting move considering the Ducks just landed Dillon Gabriel, but Moore clearly has some interest in Oregon. While he is taking a visit, ESPN still believes that Michigan football would actually be the best fit for Moore.

“Moore is likely at the top of a lot of people's boards because of his upside, eligibility and flashes he showed this fall at UCLA,” ESPN's Tom Luginbill wrote. “Going to Michigan makes sense for Moore, a Detroit native, who would get to go back home and compete for a championship every year during his remaining eligibility. He's not quite the same runner, but as a passer, he has a lot of the same traits Jayden Daniels possesses.”

After Gabriel's commitment to Oregon, it really feels like Moore will make a return to his home state of Michigan, but you never know. One thing that could be holding Moore back is JJ McCarthy's NFL decision. Many people believe that McCarthy will be a first round draft pick in 2024, but he has not made a decision yet regarding if he will come back or not. The Wolverines main focus right now is their College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.

Who knows where Moore will end up when it's all said and done, but at this point, it seems like Oregon and Michigan are the two most likely landing spots for the UCLA transfer.