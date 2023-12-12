Former UCLA QB Dante Moore is still visiting the Oregon football program despite them landing Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal is starting to take shape as some of the top players have found new homes. Dillon Gabriel officially headed for the Oregon football program, and Riley Leonard announced his decision to go to Notre Dame on Tuesday. One of the other big dominoes to fall is former five-star recruit Dante Moore, who entered the transfer portal after just one season at UCLA.

Moore has been rumored at a number of programs, including Michigan, Michigan State, and Oregon. And, even with the Oregon football program landing Gabriel, Moore is still expected to take a visit to Eugene, per Tom Van Haaren of ESPN.

‘UCLA quarterback transfer Dante Moore is still planning to visit Oregon soon despite Dillon Gabriel's commitment, per a source. The family is in the process of setting up other visits, as well, but Oregon is still in the mix.'

Moore was originally committed to Oregon out of high school before flipping and deciding to go to UCLA, so it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up going to Eugene and playing for Dan Lanning after all.

In his one year with the Bruins, he threw for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games, and UCLA also played Ethan Garbers at the position.

Dante Moore heading to the Oregon football program makes sense, and Gabriel only has one more year of college left before heading for the pros. So, Moore could sit back and learn from Gabriel and step in and become the starter in 2025 in a loaded Oregon team. It's a very real possibility, and if the Ducks land Moore and Gabriel in the same portal cycle, the Big Ten Conference is going to look mighty dangerous.