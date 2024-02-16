Dappz is on top!

Dappz Sports recently revealed its growth for 2023, staking its claim as the top content creator for the trading cards and signed memorabilia hobby.

Dappz Sports, the leading cross-platform sports and entertainment media company in the trading card and signed memorabilia hobby, recently announced the results of its year of growth and expansion for 2024. According to the company, it drew in an average of 25 million monthly viewers to its live shopping streams. Not only that, but they were able to generate multiple viral videos that surpassed a million views. This allowed them to expand to 1.2 million total followers across all platforms. Additionally, Dappz Sports reigns as the top of the live shopping market in the trading cards and signed memorabilia hobby, grossing over $20 million in sales last year via the TikTok Shop.

In Q4 of 2023, in particular, the company was able to achieve new heights with its social media footprint. For starters, they saw multiple videos that surpassed one million views across each platform. They also dominated TikTok in both short-form content and live streams, surpassing 50 million viewers per week by the end of the year. Their growth, however, was not restricted to just views, but also in sales. According to them, they were able to pull in nearly 100,000 sales a day via its lives streams by the end of the year. Not only that, but they were also able to secure key content deals with eBay, Fanatics, and Topps. These partnerships allowed them to further establish their position in the live-shopping landscape, particularly in the trading card and signed memorabilia hobby,

Dappz, the founder of Dappz Sports, had this to say about their success

We’re proud of the growth the Dappz Sport brand has had in the past year, proving we’re not only actively moving trading cards and sports culture but becoming a virtual and viral phenomena amongst our fans and more. Our playbook is no secret; we’ve built a loyal audience by consistently creating engaging content and constantly interacting with our supporters. We understand our audience deeply and strive to give them the content they love to see on a regular basis, while sticking true to our live-shopping roots that shot us to the top of the hobby. Our numbers show that we’re lapping our peers because we’re genuinely resonating with sports fans across the globe. In 2024, we’re going to build off of this momentum to further prove that we are unrivaled when it comes to this space.

