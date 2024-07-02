Actor Charlie Cox has nothing but good things to say about the MCU and being on Daredevil: Born Again.

The star plays the title character (also known as Matt Murdock). Recently, ComicBook.com reported that he spoke at the Fan Expo Boston panel about his experience working on the series for Netflix. A lot occurred when it came to restructuring the show so that it could continue the popular series from where it left off.

Charlie Cox gets honest about the MCU environment

“Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course and incredibly supportive,” Cox said during the panel. “Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly, they were able to identify that wasn't maybe working as well as it could've done. Where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us that we feel very happy.”

Along with Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, was on the panel. He elaborated a bit more about the experience.

“The best thing about the situation is what Charlie just said about the bosses at Marvel, and also the fact that Charlie and I were a team,” D'Onofrio said. “We just supported each other in everything that each other wanted, whether we were in the scene or not. Whether it featured our characters, it didn't matter. As a team, Charlie and I considered the story and the fans. Literally, I'm not sh****ing you. You guys, we considered you constantly and brought you up constantly.”

This whole restructuring came from the firing of the creative team last October. A complete creative overhaul took place, mostly due to Bob Iger's return as Disney CEO.

Another factor in why it seems to be working is the mutual respect of the main actors. MCU's Echo star Syndey Freeland shared her thoughts on the two working well together with CinemaBlend.

“I would say that Charlie and Vincent, I think there's a reason they got along so well in the Netflix series,” she said. “They're both extremely thoughtful actors that cared deeply about their role. And, I think a perfect illustration of that is one, if not the first conversation with Charlie that we had was a question from him. And he said, ‘It's just been sort of eating at me. Like, if Daredevil is blind and Maya's deaf, how are they gonna communicate?' And, we were all just sort of dumbfounded at that moment, cause that wasn't something we, and mind you we're already months in the prep on this thing, and it had never occurred to any of us.”

The MCU's restructuring and collaborative effort sound like a winning combination for the series. With an open-minded effort, Disney+ has a hit on its hands.

Daredevil: Born Again is planning to be related to Disney+ in March of 2025.