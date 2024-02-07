As Daredevil: Born Again resumes filming, set photos have offered fans a first glimpse at the Netflix veterans' reunion.

Marvel's various Netflix shows becoming official MCU canon has seen multiple stars beyond Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio come aboard Daredevil: Born Again, with other Defenders stars rumored to also be on the way back. While time will tell about the latter, new set photos offer a first look at veterans of Netflix's Daredevil reunite on set for the new Disney Plus series.

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again resumed in New York City on January 22 following the series' creative retooling, and set photos have continued to trickle out onto social media since then. The latest set photos offer the first look at Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Hensen reunited on set for the first time since Netflix's Daredevil came to an end.

Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, and Deborah Ann Woll as Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page behind the scenes of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’! pic.twitter.com/bsTai554qg — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) February 6, 2024

Cox's involvement in the series has been known since it was officially announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con and following the actor's MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. D'Onofrio was confirmed to be involved with the new Daredevil series, as well, as had reprised his role as Kingpin for his first MCU outing in the Hawkeye series for Disney Plus.

Following this confirmation, the proverbial dominos began to tumble in regards to other Netflix Marvel veterans being brought back for Daredevil: Born Again.

The next was Jon Bernthal, who portrayed The Punisher in Netflix's Daredevil and Punisher series, was confirmed to be returning to the role for Daredevil: Born Again in March 2023. Bernthal had previously expressed his desire to return to the character if the opportunity arose, though it isn't clear how large his role in Daredevil: Born Again will be.

Woll and Hensen's involvement wasn't clear until January 2024, when they were confirmed to be joining the series as their characters from the Netflix series.

It was also confirmed Wilson Bethel, who portrayed Benjamin Poindexter in season three of Netflix's Daredevil, would be returning for the Disney Plus series. However, there has been no hint of his character donning his more famous persona as Bullseye for his proper MCU debut.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in 2025.