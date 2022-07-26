Darius Leonard announces shocking name change ahead of 2022 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts veterans reported to Westfield Grand Park Sports Complex on Tuesday, in preparation for training camp. During his media availability upon his arrival, Darius Leonard announced that he will be going by his middle name, Shaquille, moving forward.

This is according to Colts reporter Larra Overton, who tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

.@dsleon45 explains preference of being called “Shaquille” vs “Darius.” Growing up family called him by middle name, Shaquille. Coming in as rookie he heeded advice of @RandyMoss – “keep your mouth closed, keep eyes & ears open.” So he was hesitant to correct anyone earlier. — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) July 26, 2022

As Overton notes, Leonard explained that he didn’t correct people during his first four seasons in the NFL because of advice he received from Randy Moss.

“Keep your mouth closed, keep eyes and ears open,” the six-time Pro Bowler told Leonard. Now entering his fifth year in the league, it’s safe to say that Leonard earned his stripes. Shaquille has grown from a quiet rookie to a three-time Pro Bowler and was the leader in forced fumbles last season. While calling Leonard ‘Shaquille’ might be new to the public, this is what he is most used to. The Colts linebacker told the media that, growing up, his family referred to him as Shaquille rather than his first name, Darius.

“I was only called Darius when I was in school or when I was in trouble,” Leonard explained (per NFL.com).

This announcement comes just one day before the Colts’ first official day of training camp, and one day before Leonard’s 27th birthday.

