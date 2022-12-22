By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Dark and Darker is entering its third Alpha playtest, letting players dive into its dark dungeons solo or in groups.

Dark and Darker is holding its third Alpha playtest, allowing players to test the game for free. The playtest started this week and will end on December 26, 2022, at 2:00 AM PST. The game is available on PC via Steam, and this is also where players can sign up to play the game. All players have to do is go to the game’s store page. Afterward, they will need to click the Request Access button. They will then need to wait until they get in, although this usually only takes a few minutes. Once in, players will have to install the game, which is around 8.9GB. Once the installation is done, players can jump right in and play the game.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Dark and Darker is a PvPvE dungeon crawler, where players explore a randomly generated dungeon. While in the dungeon, they can fight enemies and players and loot their defeated foes. There are also various chests and containers that players can loot for items such as weapons, treasure, and more. Afterward, players can escape with any loot they get, as well as any experience points they get. As players level up, they get access to more skills, perks, and more.

Of course, there is a catch to this game. The game plays a lot like Escape From Tarkov, in that you lose the items you have in your inventory when you die. This includes your looted items and any equipment you may have equipped. If you do bring out any items from the dungeon, you can store them in your stash for future use. You can also sell any items you don’t need to the game’s various merchants. This gives you money, which you can use to buy the equipment you need. Afterward, you can dive right into the dungeon again.

If you want to give this “unforgiving hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure” a try, then make sure to do so before December 26, 2022, at 2:00 AM PST. The game will come out in Q4 2023, so if you do miss this one, there will most likely be more playtests in the future.

