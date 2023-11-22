Hall & Oates band member Daryl Hall issues a restraining order against former bandmate John Oates in new legal case.

The popular musical duo Hall & Oates seem to be singing a different tune as Daryl Hall files a restraining order against John Oates.

It all stems from a legal battle between them. On November 16, Hall filed a lawsuit against Oates in court in Nashville, The Philadelphia Magazine reported.

The restraining order from Daryl Hall against John Oates

There's not much public information available about the issues they're having, Page Six says. However, according to TMZ, Hall is suing Oates over hit songs. A lot of it is over breach of contract.

Regarding the restraining order, court files are sealed. However, it seems Hall thinks Oates violated a contract deal. This could be related to royalties or performances from Oates while solo, singing live.

In an interview with PEOPLE last September, John talked about recording a new version of the hit song, Maneater, and didn't know whether Daryl liked it. This might indicate their differences and what ultimately led to the restraining order.

“I had just come back from Jamaica when I got the idea for the chorus, and I wanted to write it as a reggae song because that was the place I was in, both musically and mentally,” Oates told PEOPLE about Maneater. “I fooled around with it, and then when Daryl and I got together, I played it for him, and he was like, ‘This is a great hook, man.' He just felt it wasn't really going to fit into what Hall & Oates were doing at the time. And he was right.”

The duo was massive during the '70s and '80s and dominated the billboard charts, according to the Pennsylvania Center for the Book. Hits include Maneater, Rich Girl, She's Gone, You Make My Dreams, and I Can't Go for That.

The judge did issue the restraining order, so if we had to guess, don't expect any new Hall & Oates music any time soon.