Jamie Lynn Spears receives backlash online for omitting Britney Spears as her musical influence, citing their Mother instead.

Jamie Lynn Spears is under scrutiny once again. This time for failing to credit her sister Britney Spears for her fame during a teaser for the reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.'

The Zoey 101 alum, who describes herself as an actress and singer, notably leaves out any mention of being Britney's younger sister. Despite the latter's iconic status as the Princess of Pop. In the preview, Jamie Lynn discusses her career. She emphasizes her interest in writing and singing. However, she attributes her musical influence solely to her mother, Lynne Spears. And removing Britney's substantial impact on her own journey into the entertainment industry.

Social media quickly reacted to the omission. X users point out that Jamie Lynn owes a significant portion of her success to her sister.

“She needs to humble herself and realize she owes a lot to her sister.”

Comments ranged from surprise at Jamie Lynn's independent fame to calls for humility and acknowledgment of Britney's influence.

“I had no idea she was famous in her own right to be honest. I genuinely thought she was just Britney’s sister.”

If recalled, Jaime Lynn was already under Britney's radar for performing remixes of her songs on radio.

The strained relationship between Jamie Lynn and Britney never improved even after her conservatorship ended in 2021. Britney criticized Jamie Lynn on social media for various actions, including performing remixes to her songs and attempting to sell a memoir at her expense.

Despite the controversies, Jamie Lynn maintains that she has always loved, adored, and supported her sister.