The Carolina Panthers will bench second-year quarterback Bryce Young after an ugly 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite Pathers head coach Dave Canales naming Young as his Week 3 starter after Sunday's defeat, many wonder if Panthers owner David Tepper played a role in the Panthers benching Young less than 24 hours later, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Pathers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, per sources,” Schefter said. “Andy Dalton is Caolina's new QB1.”

In light of Monday's news, Pathers coach Canales was asked if Tepper had anything to do with the decision, per The Athletic's Joe Person.

“I want to keep that private,” Canales replied. “What I would like to say, though, is [that] this is something I noticed when I watched the film. I looked at it. Had a thought. Starting working on talking to the guys that we make decisions with. Certainly, a lot of parties involved there, and ultimately, this comes on me, and my number one responsibility is to help the Panthers win. And, so this move, I believe, puts us in the best chance to do that this week.”

Bryce Young benched after 26-3 loss to the Chargers

Panthers coach Dave Canales watched Bryce Young have just 84 yards passing in the Panthers' 26-3 loss against the Chargers. He completed 18 of 26 passes with one interception as the Panthers dropped to 0-2 on the NFL season.

After completing his rookie season in 2023, when Young started in 16 games before the Panthers finished with the league's worst, 2-15 record, he threw for just 2,877 yards, the second-fewest by a No. 1 quarterback who played at least 14 games. He averaged 5.5 yards per attempt.

In response to Young's struggles, the Panthers added Dionte Johnson and Xavier Legette as wide receivers during the offseason, and guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

Dalton and the Panthers will face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.