Consider Dave Grohl a U2 fan. Not only was he in attendance for their final Sphere show, but he also rocked out to their big hits.
Dave Grohl a U2 fan?
Thanks to videos on social media from Ellen Houlihan, Grohl is seen dancing and singing his heart out to “Beautiful Day.” He even sang along with Bono's snippet of Patti Smith's “Gloria” and U2's song of the same name.
Dave Grohl @foofighters in complete rock fan boy mode supporting @U2’s final night is a total mood @SphereVegas 🤘🎸☮️ #U2UVSphere #U2 #FooFighters 🙌 Video: Chris Carey / U2 at the Sphere pic.twitter.com/KCCaRavwQq
— Ellen Houlihan (@elliehoulie) March 3, 2024
Dave Grohl is the leading man of Foo Fighters. He was previously the drummer of Nirvana from 1990-94. Foo Fighters have released 11 studio albums as a group. Their latest album, But Here We Are, was released on June 2, 2023.
U2 just wrapped their first-ever concert residency. They have been playing at the Sphere in Las Vegas since September 29, 2023. The residency commemorates their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by having the band play it in full for the first time.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg for the residency. Larry Mullen Jr. sat out all 40 shows due to his recovery from health issues.
U2 went out with a bang, though. Their final show included guests like Grohl and Jill Biden rocking out to their music. They also played a special cover of Crowded House's “Don't Dream It's Over” that included prerecorded vocals from Neil Finn. The band also brought out producer Daniel Lanois, who produced Achtung Baby, to play “One.”
They also shocked fans by closing out the residency with a special performance of “40.” The song hadn't been played by U2 since 2016 and every encore had been the same up to that point in the residency.