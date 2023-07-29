The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quite active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. LA most recently pulled off a trade to acquire SP Lance Lynn and RP Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. Kelly, who previously pitched for the Dodgers, had one thing on his mind when he landed in Los Angeles.

“I didn't have breakfast,” Kelly told reporters, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. “Had an early flight, running off of four hours of sleep I think. Didn't want the breakfast on the plane obviously, so landed… so I was going to go to In-N-Out.”

Kelly was at the stadium before the rest of the players, so he revealed he bought burgers for himself and the clubhouse staff. However, he understood the players may be upset with him (he said this in a joking manner, of course).

“I brought back a ton of burgers for… the team is going to be mad but they weren't here, so I brought it back for obviously the clubhouse staff.”

Dodgers reassembling the squad

In addition to Joe Kelly, the Dodgers also traded for Kiké Hernandez, who previously played for the ball club. Both Kelly and Hernandez played a big role in helping the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series. Los Angeles is seemingly attempting to recreate that magic.

Of course, the Dodgers are also interested in making moves to acquire high-profile players. They've already traded for Lance Lynn and SS Amed Rosario, and are reportedly interested in SP Justin Verlander of the New York Mets.

Los Angeles will continue to be aggressive on the trade market. Meanwhile, Joe Kelly is just happy to be back in California where he can get In-N-Out whenever he wants.