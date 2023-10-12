Manchester United's latest signing, Rasmus Hojlund, has ignited a friendly competition within the squad, boldly claiming that he is faster than the club's speedster, Marcus Rashford, reported by GOAL. Rashford, renowned for his lightning pace, has become a fixture at Old Trafford and a key asset for the England national team. Even Olympic champion Usain Bolt has acknowledged Rashford's exceptional speed, making Hojlund's claim all the more intriguing.

Arriving at Manchester United with a significant price tag of £72 million ($89 million) during the summer transfer window, Hojlund wasted no time in asserting his confidence. When quizzed about who would win in a footrace between him and Rashford, the Danish forward confidently replied, “That's me.” Hojlund also revealed the rapport he shares with Rashford on the pitch, emphasizing their seamless communication during rapid counter-attacks. He assured fans that he can match Rashford's pace step for step, enhancing their potential as a dynamic attacking duo.

Despite Rashford's relatively slow start in the 2023-24 season and United's collective challenges, Hojlund expressed his admiration for the experienced forward. He lauded Rashford's world-class abilities, highlighting the impact Rashford has made since his breakthrough as a 19-year-old. While Rashford has found the net once this season, Hojlund has already contributed three goals in his eight appearances for the Red Devils.

United supporters are eagerly anticipating the thrilling partnership between Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, hopeful that their competition will drive both players to greater heights. As the season unfolds, fans can expect an electrifying display of speed, skill, and goals from this dynamic duo.