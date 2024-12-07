David Beckham's net worth in 2024 is $450 million. The current owner of Inter Miami has amassed a stellar net worth thanks to his image and legendary soccer career. Let's look at David Beckham's net worth in 2024.

What is David Beckham's net worth in 2024?: $450 million (estimate)

David Beckham's net worth in 2024 sits at about $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Beckham was born on May 2, 1975, in London. He loved soccer early and wanted to be a professional. His parents took him to many Manchester United games when he was a boy, making Beckham a lifelong club fan.

Beckham played with a local youth team called the Ridgeway Rovers and was the Under-15 Player of the Year. Beckham's childhood club took notice of his abilities and signed him to a youth training scheme in 1991. He won his first title with Manchester United in 1992 when the Reds won the FA Youth Cup in May 1992.

Beckham starred in the FA Youth Cup, leading to his first-team debut on September 23, 1992. Manchester United inserted him into the lineup for a League Cup match against Brighton and Hove Albion as a 17-year-old. The Reds liked what they saw from the young star, and he signed his first professional deal on January 23, 1993.

David Beckham's Manchester United career

Beckham debuted as a full-time team member on December 7, 1994, against Port Vale. He also debuted in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray at home, scoring a goal in the 4-0 victory. Manchester United decided to loan Beckham to Preston North End for the rest of the season, playing in five games with two goals.

Beckham returned to Manchester United on April 2, 1995, to make his Premier League debut. He played only four games with the squad, and the Reds finished second behind the Blackburn Rovers.

However, Beckham became the starting midfielder for the 1995-96 season and elevated Man United to the Premier League title and FA Cup. The Reds retained their title in the 1996-97 season.

Beckham was part of a historic run in the 1998-99 season when Manchester United won the treble. The treble for English soccer is winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season. Man U was the last team to do it until Manchester City replicated the feat in the 2022-23 season.

Beckham had no shortage of controversy while with Man United, including a tortured relationship with Alex Ferguson and criticism from the fans for polarizing moments with Manchester United and the national team.

In 12 years, Beckham scored 61 Premier League goals and 15 Champions League goals and won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two FA Charity Shields, one European Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and one FA Youth Cup.

Beckham's controversial signing with Real Madrid

It looked like Beckham would play with Barcelona after the 2023 transfer window, but Real Madrid swooped in at the last minute and took his services. Real Madrid signed him to a four-year, EUR 37 million contract.

His Real Madrid career started well when he scored a goal in a 3-0 victory over Mallorca to win the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid had a stacked team that included Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Raul, and Iker Casillas.

The team didn't have as much success as they thought, becoming runner-ups in the Copa del Ray, losing in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and finishing fourth in the league.

Real Madrid wouldn't win the league until June 17, 2007, the final day of the La Liga season and the final game of Beckham's Real Madrid career. It was the second piece of silverware that Beckham won with Real Madrid.

Beckham moves to the United States

Beckham made an unprecedented move to leave Europe and join Major League Soccer when he signed with the LA Galaxy. This move set the stage for future moves, such as Leo Messi's move to Miami FC. The Galaxy signed Beckham to a five-year, $32.5 million deal.

The Galaxy had some success with Beckham on the team, but it was clear that he wasn't completely bought into the idea of playing in America. He began playing on loan at AC Milan during the MLS offseasons, which sometimes carried over to the start of the MLS seasons.

However, Beckham always returned at the end of the season and advanced to the MLS Finals four times, including consecutive MLS Cup Championships.

David Beckham's personal endeavors

Beckham played his final year with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. However, it wasn't the final time the MLS would see him. He exercised an option from the 2007 contract with the LA Galaxy that stated he could buy an MLS expansion team. He eventually reached a deal to have Inter Miami start play in 2020.

Beckham also had plenty of endorsement opportunities, which increased his net worth. He has a fragrance in his name, a lifetime contract with adidas, and deals with EA Sports FIFA games.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about David Beckham's net worth in 2024.