Actor David Duchovny is hosting a new star-studded podcast.
It's called Failed Better, and it includes him sharing his experiences with failure. Each episode will feature a guest, including stars like Ben Stiller, Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman, and more, Variety reports.
The weekly series is produced by Lemonada Media and is set to debut in May 2024 across all major audio platforms.
David Duchovny talks about Failed Better
“I've been a connoisseur of failure for a long time, obsessed with the mistakes we make or fear making,” Duchovny said. “I like thinking about how those mistakes, coupled with the futility of trying to avoid them, shapes our lives. If failure is something we all do so often, why are we so afraid of it?”
He added, “Working with Lemonada to explore this part of human nature is a gift in itself, and a meta-exercise for me in doing something new — hosting a podcast — which frankly fills me with my own fear of failure.”
Lemonada co-founder and CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer, and co-founder and CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs, said, “So much has been explored about failure in the self-help and business sectors. David's soulful and earnest look at the subject is a 180-degree exploration of a topic we often love to pretend to embrace. David brings an intellectual depth and honest curiosity, coupled with delightful threads of humor and humility, to the way in which failing, shame and the ego shape our trajectories.”
David Duchovny is well known for starring in the hit Fox series The X-Files. He also starred in and directed Bucky F*cking Dent, a movie based on his novel.
With his experience, it's doubtful this new podcast will fail. If it does, it would make for an interesting episode.