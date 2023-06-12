Meg Ryan secured her comeback role. In the upcoming rom-com What Happens Later, her co-star David Duchovny called the film a “throw back.” During the Tribeca Film Festival, Duchovny shared all about the two on screen lovers.

“It's really good. What Happens Later, and it's really a good movie,” Duchovny told People. “I mean, it's just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it's just a kind of throwback sweet film.”

What Happens Later follows Meg Ryan and David Duchovny's characters who play ex lovers that reunite decades later. Stuck in an airport together overnight due to an unexpected snowstorm, Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) reconnect. The film's tagline reads: “They missed their connection.” But they aren't the same people, though.

According to Bleecker Street Media's synopsis, Willa is “still the willful, independent spirit she once was,” while Duchovny's Bill is “recently separated” and “reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter.”

The short synopsis continues: “All each wants is to get home, but over the course of the night they find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past. But when the versions of their shared history don't quite add up, where do they go from there?”

The film is based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star. It has yet to announce a release date, however, it is in post-production. What Happens Later's screenplay was written by Dietz and playwright Kirk Lynn. The film was initially announced back in May 2022.