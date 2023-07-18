During the NFL offseason and the start of training camp, there's no shortage of players and coaches boasting about how good their team looks. Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo doesn't plan on being in that group. After missing all but two Ravens games in 2022 as a rookie because of a torn Achilles, David Ojabo wants his talking to be done on the field.

“We all feed off each other. . . . You just feel it when everybody’s clicking,” Ojabo told the Ravens' website, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel that’s what we have in the locker room now. We just gotta put it on paper. Can’t talk too much, that’s how people get caught up. Don’t talk about it, man. When the pads come on, when the lights come on, when it’s showtime, go put on a show.”

The Ravens consistently have one of the NFL's best defenses. Last year was no different. Baltimore ranked third in the league, giving up 18.5 points per game. The Ravens have posted a top-three scoring defense in four of the last five years.

In order for that trend to continue in 2023, Ojabo will be one of a few players asked to step up. Justin Houston and Calais Campbell left the Ravens in the offseason after leading Baltimore in sacks for the 2022 campaign.

In his final season at Michigan, Ojabo forced five fumbles and recorded 11 sacks. He had a tackle and a sack in his limited playing time with the Ravens last season.

The Ravens selected Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.