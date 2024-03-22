David Robertson is new to the World Champion Texas Rangers. The veteran relief pitcher is thrilled to be plying his trade with a team that made its mark in the postseason a year ago, and he is intent on helping the Rangers have another successful season that includes another World Series effort.
Robertson has been pitching in the big leagues since the 2008 season when he broke in with the New York Yankees. He was part of a World Series-winning team with the Bronx Bombers in the 2009 season, and he spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees. He has been well-traveled since then, and actually had another two-year stint with the Yankees in 2017 and 2018.
The relief pitcher signed a one-year, $11.5 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason. Despite their World Champion status, there were times that the bullpen struggled quite a bit. As a result, a veteran reliever like Robertson could be quite beneficial.
Robertson knows that the team he has joined is quite confident.
“I think everybody in this clubhouse is looking to repeat,” Robertson said. “They seem very confident, very relaxed, and they want to go run it back again. I want to be a part of that.”
The Rangers also signed Kirby Yates during the offseason, and he is coming off a solid season with the Atlanta Braves. Robertson said he is not particular about the way Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy are going to use him.
“I feel really good about the situation here, especially coming in here with Kirby to help fill some of the gaps that they had in place last year,” Robertson said. “I've said it openly in the past that I don't care when I pitch — if I'm closing it down or throwing the seventh inning; whatever it takes to help us win games.
Robertson has a 63-42 record during his 15 years in the big leagues. In addition to playing with the Yankees, Robertson has also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.
He has recorded 175 saves during his career and he made the All-Star team as a member of the Yankees during the 2011 season.
Robertson had a 4-0 record in 2011 with a 1.08 ERA. He struck out a career-high 100 batters that season in 66.2 innings. He allowed just 9 runs that season — 8 of them earned.
Robertson would like to stay with the Rangers for a full season. He spent each of the last two season with two teams each year. He pitched for the Cubs and Phillies in 2022, while he spent the 2023 with the Mets and Marlins.
The 2023 season was fairly successful for David Robertson as he had a 6-6 record with a 3.03 ERA and 18 saves. He struck out 78 batters in 65.1 innings.