David Spade, no stranger to self-deprecating humor, is leaning into his new role as host of an upcoming Fox game show entitled Snake Oil. Like its title implies, the show centers on shysters trying to hawk fake products.

With elements of Shark Tank as well as the deceitfulness that’s a staple of reality stalwarts like Survivor, the premise of Snake Oil revolves around contestants being “pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen’ whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money,” per a statement released by Fox on Thursday.

The project is produced by Will Arnett‘s Electric Avenue Productions, and is set to premiere in the 2023-2024 season on Fox. Will Arnett is the host of the hit Fox competition show, Lego Masters, which his company also produces. Arnett, having famously voiced the role of Batman in The LEGO Batman Movie, made sense as the face of that series.

As for why David Spade was chosen to host Snake Oil, Spade had his own tongue-in-cheek take: “When FOX asked me to host their new show, I was flattered. But then they told me it was about a shady snake oil salesman, and I was a little less flattered to be the guy that immediately comes to mind.”

Offended or not, the tone sounds right in Spade’s wheelhouse, and should offer a fresh, original take on the network game show format.