Fans will learn about Bill Belichick's journey in North Carolina after all.

Belichick's docuseries, which aimed to follow the iconic NFL coach into his transition as the UNC Tar Heels football head coach, was previously scrapped by HBO. According to a New York Times report, Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson's requests about the docuseries were not approved by the streamer, and it was later dropped as a result.

“Days before they were set to announce the series, Ms. Hudson demanded she be granted content approval and partial ownership of the show, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized by producers to speak to a reporter,” The Times reported.

However, despite the setback, Belichick's vision will come true according to a Front Office Sports report on Friday, July 18. The docuseries is reportedly moving to Hulu. Sources tell Front Office Sports that “the two sides are finalizing the agreement, and early-stage production on the show has begun.” However, other than that, no other information has been released at this time.

As for the series with Hulu, it's unclear if Hudson will have any influence over it.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick Relationship

Hudson hasn't spoken out about the HBO upset but it follows several instances where the former college cheerleader has been named in moments regarding Belichick's career. Most notably, was her interjection during Belichick's CBS interview when a reporter asked the former New England head coach where he and Hudson met. She immediately shut down the question which has since gone viral.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football,’” Belichick said in a statement at the time. “Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book.”

Belichick then defended Hudson and double-downed on when and where he met his now-girlfriend.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick added. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

CBS later fired back on Belichick's allegations.

Despite the comments about the couple's relationship, Belichick who was named the UNC-Chapel Hill coach in December, is excited for his new chapter.

“I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill,” Belichick said in a statement at the time. “I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

The UNC Tar Heels football ‘s first game is on Monday, September 1st at home against TCU.