Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny are already getting praise amid the release of Adam Sandler's sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

Julie Bowen, who reprises her role as Sandler's love interest, publicist Virginia Venit, said that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a bright future in entertainment.

“He's a star. He's always been a star. He continues to be a star,” Bowen told TMZ.

As for Bad Bunny, she says he's “amazing.”

Kelce and Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) are some of the celebrities who are making a cameo in Sandler's latest film, Happy Gilmore 2. Fans are expected to see other musicians such as Eminem and Post Malone. The film will also feature cameos from professional golfers like John Daly, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

Alongside Sandler and Bowen, Christopher McDonald will also be returning with his role as Shooter McGavin. Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller will also be reprising their roles in the film.

McDonald also had nice things to say about the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually,” the Emmy nominee told People.

Sandler also praised both Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift who have been dating since 2023.

“Taylor is so d**n nice to my family,” Sandler told Entertainment Tonight. “My kids [have] met Taylor [Swift] a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler continued. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school, and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say. He certainly is a stud.”

Adam Sandler has nothing but love for Travis Kelce and his better half, Taylor Swift.❤️⛳ 'Happy Gilmore 2' premieres July 25 on Netflix.

In a conversation with Variety, Kelce showed how appreciative of the opportunity Sandler gave him.

“That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” the tight end told the publication. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

“They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with like the Andy Reid of the acting world,” he added. “[Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome.”

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Kelce's film debut as Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Friday (July 25).