First trailer for Suicide Squad anime out now including characters like Peacemaker,Joker, Harley Quinn and more set to release in 2024

Fans of DC Comics no longer have to wait further for the upcoming Suicide Squad anime. This is after Warner Bros. recently release the trailer for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

According to CBR, the suicide squad anime was revealed at Anime Expo 2023. The series will introduce the notorious DC Comics villains-turned-reluctant-heroes in a captivating light. The minute-long trailer, dropped on the official Warner Bros. Japan X account, features iconic characters like Joker, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Deadshot, King Shark, Clay Face, and the formidable Amanda Waller.

The trailer showcases the squad engaging in intense battles with the inhabitants of the fantasy world, hinting at a classic isekai setting. Bolstering the anime's potential is its collaboration between Warner Bros. and Wit Studio. Both are the powerhouse behind acclaimed anime like Attack On Titan and Vinland Saga. The experienced isekai genre team includes director Eri Osada, known for works like Jujutsu Kaisen. Alongside co-writer Tappei Nagatsuki, creator of Re: Zero.

Set to hit screens in 2024, the anime's key visual introduces the main cast. And a promising Fantasy-tinged isekai world. While the plot remains undisclosed, the teaser hints at Harley Quinn as a potential catalyst for the adventure. However, the looming threat of explosive consequences, revealed by Deadshot, suggests a perilous mission.

Further enhancing the project's allure is the opening song, ‘Another World,' performed by Tomoyasu Hotei. With this trailer drop, Suicide Squad ISEKAI joins the ranks of highly anticipated anime, marking a bold collaboration between Japanese and foreign studios. Plus, fans can anticipate a thrilling convergence of the beloved Suicide Squad with the dynamic world of anime.