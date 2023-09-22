Warner Bros is giving DC Studios a massive expansion.

The studio will be giving DC Studios a primary production hub in the U.K. The Leavesden lot will be expanded with an additional 10 sound stages (going from 19 to 29) and 400,000 square feet (going from 1.14. million swuare feet to 1.78 million square feet) will be added. Production capacity at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden will grow by more than 50%.

Production on the massive project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024. It will be completed in 2027.

“Warner Bros Studios Leavesden is globally-recognized for its exceptional sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects,” Simon Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros Discovery Studios, said. “We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK’s creative sector.”

The U.K.-based Warner Bros lot has recently been used on some of their biggest projects. This includes Barbie, the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to consult with the expansion team. The DCU (Gunn and Safran's regime) will kick off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy. While plenty of more titles have been announced, release dates have not. Perhaps they will wait until they can utilize the expanded Warner Bros lot.