Jamie Dornan recently recalled his Superman audition for Man of Steel. The Fifty Shades of Grey star auditioned for the role of Superman by wearing his own suit.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast (recorded in 2022), Dornan said, “I think the only one [superhero role] I've actually auditioned for was Superman… that was way back when — that's when Henry Cavill got cast — that's probably 12 years ago or something?”

He really swung for the fences and gave this audition his best shot. “I wore my own suit there — was that a mistake?” Dornan recalled. “They were Superman pajamas — they weren't an actual suit.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jokes aside, he didn't feel that he was in the running for the iconic DC part. “I got nowhere near putting the suit on… I've had meetings with heads of studios that do those things [comic book movies] and we've talked about it, but I never got deep into any audition process for any of them back in the day,” he said.

Jamie Dornan would go on to star in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise from 2015-2018 whilst Henry Cavill played Superman in a bunch of DC movies. The Fifty Shades franchise was a commercial success, but it didn't give Dornan much to sink his teeth into. In recent years, he's begun taking on varied roles from an over-the-top villain in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and the Academy Award-winning Belfast.

This year, Dornan starred in Heart of Stone — a spy thriller for Netflix — with Gal Gadot and will reunite with Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice.