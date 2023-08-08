Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan recently revealed he was “quite jealous” of Robert Pattinson in the early stage of his career.

During an “Autocomplete Interview” with Wired, Dornan said, “I've known Rob forever. He's a really good friend. I love him. I think he's one of the most investing, exciting actors around.”

“I probably at one point was quite jealous [of Pattinson] early on,” Dornan continued. “We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren't. I think he's the nicest guy in the world.”

He is right — Pattinson did find success early on in his career. He landed a role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 before getting his big break in Twilight. He'd play Edward Cullen in all five films alongside Kristen Stewart. After his time in the Twilight series, Robert Pattinson began taking on a variety of roles. Performances in Life, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, The Lighthouse, and The Devil All the Time showed his range. He would later return to the franchise game by playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Jamie Dornan did have a recurring role on Once Upon a Time from 2011-2013, but it wasn't until the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise that he gained mainstream notoriety. He played Christian Grey in all three films. In the years since, he has found ways to have fun like in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar while also doing prestige arthouse films like Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

Coming up, he will star with Gal Gadot in the action-thriller Heart of Stone and will star in another Branagh joint, A Haunting in Venice.