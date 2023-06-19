The state of the DCEU (now DCU) will continue to be confusing until James Gunn and Peter Safran's regime fully kicks in. However, you can count Gal Gadot out from the fun as Wonder Woman.

Speaking to Total Film for their upcoming issue (coming out on June 22), Gadot talked about her future as the news of the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 was recently announced. “To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive,” she said.

“I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about — from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us — it's an incredible thing,” she continued.

Gal Gaodt first gained mainstream notoriety when she was introduced into the Fast & Furious franchise as Gisele — the love interest of Han (Sung Kang). She began her tenure as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and went on to become a mainstay in the then-DCEU with roles in Justice League (and Zack Snyder's Justice League) while also leading two solo outings, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. She would also have cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash — both were released this year — which added some confusion to the state of her character. 2023 has been the year of cameos for her as she also made her shocking return to the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X.

Outside of DC, Gadot starred in Red Notice with fellow Fast & Furious alum Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. She also starred in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile — his second Agatha Christie adaptation — last year and will star in the spy-thriller Heart of Stone for Netflix. Lastly, she will star as the Evil Queen in the live-action remake of Snow White with Rachel Zegler.

Heart of Stone will be released on August 11.