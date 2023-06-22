Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny and Academy Award nominee James Mangold is gearing up for a number of high-profile projects — his Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic and Swamp Thing for DC to name a few. In a recent interview, Mangold teased his Swamp Thing film and the tone of the film and used some interesting adjectives to describe it.

Speaking to Variety about Indiana Jones 5, Mangold was asked about his new DC film and said, “While I'm sure DC views Swamp Thing as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster.”

He added that he had been “toying for years with the idea of making a kind of Frankenstein movie,” so perhaps you'll see traces of that influence on Mangold's Swamp Thing film whenever it comes out.

In conclusion, don't expect Swamp Thing to launch a sequel. Mangold once again emphasized that his DC film is a one-and-done deal: “[I'm] just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone.”

Back in the Disney tree, Mangold also discussed his upcoming Star Wars film that he's attached to. His film was announced at Star Wars Celebration last month and he opened up about his first discussions with Lucasfilm. According to the director, he “more than flirted” with making a Boba Fett spaghetti Western a la Sergio Leone. That later became The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+.

When Kathleen Kennedy asked him if he was still interested in a Star Wars project while he worked on Indiana Jones 5, Mangold revealed, “I said, ‘Yes, but it seems like everything you're developing is continuing forward,” and he then pitched a Ten Commandments-like story about “the dawning of the Force.”

“It [the Force] is basically, for fans, a kind of religion. What is it to have found this power and not even understand what it is?” Mangold said.

Whatever James Mangold touches usually turns to gold — even Indiana Jones 5 was quite good. It's exciting to see him expand his wings from DC to the galaxy far, far away.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.