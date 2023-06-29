Newly cast Superman actor David Corenswet has revealed that being cast as DC's most iconic hero was a dream come true.

An Entertainment Weekly interview from way back in 2019 with Corenswet has begun resurfacing thanks to Corenswet's recent casting as Superman in the DCU. He first acknowledged that he looks similar to Henry Cavill — the Superman actor for the DCEU — and said, “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me.”

He continued, “But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

We'll see if Superman: Legacy will be able to live up to the “bright and optimistic” hopes that Corenswet has. One has to imagine that James Gunn's take on the classic DC hero will be different by default given that Superman: Legacy is the first film under his regime just as Man of Steel kicked off the DCEU ( or”Snyderverse”).

David Corenswet had a guest starring role in House of Cards and appeared on The Politician from 2019-2020. Last year, Corenswet had a role in Ti West's Pearl — the prequel to his film X. He played the role of the Projectionist, and that performance should bode well for what he'll bring in the upcoming Twisters film. Also coming up aside from his turn as DC's newest Superman, Corwenswet will star in the series Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman for Apple TV+.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.