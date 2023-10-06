Little is known about The Batman Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves' film from last year. However, a new rumor potentially reveals the villain for the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led DC film.

During an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider suggested that Hush could be the antagonist of the Batman film. However, he added that “I don't know if that is accurate in the least” or “if someone else put it out there,” but he's heard “whispers” of this rumor.

In The Batman, the Riddler (played by Paul Dano) served as the film's antagonist. Colin Farrell also played the Penguin in the film as the secondary villain. At the end of the film, Barry Keoghan, who starred with Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, was teased as the Joker. It's not clear if/when he will be fully introduced into the series.

Matt Reeves, who directed the latter two Planet of the Apes films in the recent reboot trilogy, directed The Batman for DC. Robert Pattinson played the titular hero in this unique take on the character. During its theatrical run, the DC film grossed over $770 million worldwide and was a huge hit for the studio. Since then, DC films have almost all but flopped at the box office. Only Black Adam ($393M) made even half of The Batman's total.

A sequel was inevitable, with Pattinson being positioned as the new Caped Crusader going forward. He's still very young, and there are plenty of stories to tell. Plus, Farrell's Penguin is getting his own spin-off series. It appears the next will involve Hush — a character with childhood ties to Bruce Wayne/Batman. How Reeves and DC handle this character will be interesting. Hush has only been portrayed in live-action form twice — those appearances being in Gotham and Batwoman.