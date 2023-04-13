The release of Dead Island 2 is just around the corner and there are a lot of game editions to consider with each of their pre-order bonuses. Here’s everything to know about all the game editions available and their complimentary bonuses when purchasing the game.

Before you enter the zombie infested world of Dead Island, you might want to check out the immediate equipment you will be packing. There are 4 editions that will be available for you to purchase Dead Island 2 and here is a list of all of the perks that comes with it. Each edition will differentiate on the pre-order bonuses that comes with it and the bigger the game edition you purchase, the better early game perks you will have immediately.

Here are all 4 game editions of Dead Island 2 you can opt to purchase.

Dead Island 2 Standard Edition

If you just simply want Dead Island 2 and nothing more, then the Standard Edition is just for you. Even with just purchasing the bare minimum of the game, you will still get pre-order bonuses that comes with it. Here’s a list all the things you will get when you purchase the Standard Edition:

A copy of Dead Island 2

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card



Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition

If you want to get a quick headstart in Dead Island 2 and want a few more in-game goodies, you may want to check out the Deluxe Edition. In addition to the pre-order bonuses that comes with the Standard Edition, there are more bonus content you can get in the Deluxe Edition. Here’s a list of everything you’ll get with the Deluxe Edition:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A copy of Dead Island 2

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack Golden Mace and Golden Pistol

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2 A unique weapon and costume in each pack



Dead Island 2 Gold Edition

The Gold Edition is for players who wants to enjoy the game for a longer time with the Expansion Pass included in the bundle. If you are the grindy type in zombie smashing, the Gold Edition is for you. Here’s the list of things you will get with the game edition:

A copy of Dead Island 2

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack Golden Mace and Golden Pistol

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2 A unique weapon and costume in each pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack Eye Opener and Homewrecker weapons

Expansion Pass

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition

The final edition on the list is the most expensive and complete of them all: Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition. You will get to enjoy real-life collectibles to go with it to show off to your friends that you mean business when it comes to zombies. Here’s everything included in the Hell-A Edition:

A copy of Dead Island 2 with Exclusive Steelbook

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack Golden Mace and Golden Pistol

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2 A unique weapon and costume in each pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack Eye Opener and Homewrecker weapons

Expansion Pass

Venice Beach Travel Map

6 Slayer Tarot Cards

2 Pin Badges

1 Patch

It’s up to you which game edition you would want to purchase but you will get to enjoy your time in the island to smash some zombies to pass time.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.