With the Dead Space Remake release date approaching, various more details came out regarding its launch. Below are the details regarding the Dead Space Remake’s launch times, its preload information, as well as the system requirements.

First off, let’s talk about its release date. As mentioned in our release date article, the game comes out on January 27, 2023. As for the launch time, it comes out at 8:00 AM PST. That means players can start playing the game early into the day. Of course, if you want to play the game as soon as it launches, you may want to preload the game files. Thankfully, they also released the preload period for the Dead Space Remake.

Other than this, EA also released the game’s minimum and recommended PC system requirements

Minimum OS: Windows 10 64-bit+ Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600x, Intel Core i5 8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5700, Nvidia GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space Additional Notes: 50GB SATA 55D

Recommended OS: Windows 10 54-bit+ Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x, Intel Core i5 11600K Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space Additional Notes: 50GB SSD, PCle compatible



It’s also important to note that console players can choose between Quality mode and Performance mode when playing. If you choose to play in Quality mode, the max framerate you can achieve is 30 FPS. However, you will have 4k (UHD) resolution and ray-tracing. If you opt for Performance mode, on the other hand, you can reach up to 60 FPS. The downside for this is that you will only have up to 2k (QHD) resolution, and no ray-tracing.

That’s all the information we have about the launch times, preload dates, and system requirements of the Dead Space Remake. Should other information pop up, we will be sure to let you know immediately. Other than that, you can also check out our gaming news articles to stay updated in the latest in gaming.