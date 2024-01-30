During an interview to promotoe Argylle, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn also touched upon his thoughts on Deadpool 3 and the MCU's future.

Matthew Vaughn sure knows how to keep his name in the headlines these days. On the verge of his much-discussed Argylle adaptation coming out — complete with a savvy marketing mystery surrounding the identity of its source material book's true author — now the filmmaker is making bold claims about what another hotly anticipated film, Deadpool 3, will do for the fortunes of the MCU.

Vaughn was speaking to BroBible's Post-Credit Podcast to promote Argylle when he was asked about the upcoming new Deadpool installment, which will also feature Wolverine. Vaughn was viewed as an authority on the subject since he is also the director of one of the most respected X-Men films in the franchise, X-Men: First Class.

Vaughn told the podcast, “The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine — or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable,” alluding to the evolving discussion surrounding the film's title (which for now has the working title Deadpool 3).

“That’s going to be the jolt…” Vaughn continued. “The Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe.”

No pressure though, Deadpool and Wolverine. The MCU is just desperate for a hit after a string of less-than-stellar box office results for recent forays into the superhero genre. Box office prognosticators worry that audiences may be tiring of superhero movies, or that Marvel has just run out of the best superhero characters and stories to tell at this point, but Vaughn's words seem to insist that's not the case.

Either way, a bold hot take like this from a trusted source like Matthew Vaughn certainly has to have Marvel fans feeling a little better about the future of the MCU. In the meantime, Vaughn undoubtedly hopes audiences will see Argylle while they wait to judge Deadpool 3 for themselves.