Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will come to the MCU

When Disney finalized the purchase of Fox, including the rights to the X-Men, a lot of fans were ecstatic that Deadpool will be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while there were some who worried that the Merc With A Mouth will be watered down, Ryan Reynold’s recent announcement involving Hugh Jackman can be seen as the first step towards a fun and exciting new adaptation of Deadpool with his upcoming third film.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

In a video made by Reynolds, the Free Guy actor said that he was sad to have missed the Disney D23 Expo. At the same time, he confirmed that work on Deadpool 3 has already been started for a long while now with the focus on staying true to the mercenary’s character as he makes his debut in the MCU.

After jokingly describing his thought process on the upcoming film, Jackman walks by in the background. This prompts Reynolds to casually ask his friend if he’s interested in coming back as Wolverine one more time for Deadpool 3. With a laidback “Yeah, sure Ryan,“, the actor known for playing Logan on-screen confirms that he will appear in the third film and make his own MCU debut as well.

The video ends with a smirking Reynolds as Whitney Houston’s hit, I Will Always Love You, is sung in the background. A Deadpool logo is also shown with a slash on across its surface, signifying the inclusion of Jackman’s Wolverine and the upcoming film being the third in the series.

As mentioned by Reynolds earlier, the announcement of Deadpool 3 missed the recent Disney D23 Expo, which gave fans their first glimpse of Thunderbolts. This video, however, gives them more than enough reason to catch Reynolds’ lovable character back in theaters as Jackman’s involvement in the film has now been confirmed. The release is also scheduled for September 6, 2024, which means the hype for this movie is sure to go above and beyond now that Wolverine is now under the MCU umbrella.