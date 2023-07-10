The image of Wolverine and Deadpool from the upcoming threequel posted by Ryan Reynolds has had social media buzzing about Hugh Jackman's comic-accurate costume. Here's what they are saying.

On July 10, Reynolds took to his Instagram story to share an image (seen below) from the set of Deadpool 3. In the image, he stands in full costume next to Jackman, who's sporting a yellow costume with the signature blue pattern. While Jackman had played the role of Wolverine in a number of films, his costumes usually differed from the comics and saw him shirtless. A comic-accurate suit was teased at the end of The Wolverine (2013), but that was never paid off until now.

One Twitter user hilariously compared the costumes of Deadpool and Wolverine to Heinz's ketchup and mustard.

Another Twitter user simply said, “Wolverine looks perfect” while another user, who claims to have worked with a good friend of Jackman, said “he has been putting this off for way too long.”

Hugh Jackman isn't the only major return happening in Deadpool 3. Morena Baccarin — who played Deadpool's love interest in the first two films — is set to return along with Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Shioli Kutsana, and Rob Delaney.

The biggest news that came out is that Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra in Deadpool 3. This will mark her first performance in the role since 2005's Elektra film. She previously played the character in the 2003 Daredevil film with Ben Affleck.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.