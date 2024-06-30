With Deadpool and Wolverine serving as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only theatrical entry for 2024, it appears Marvel Studios is putting all its marketing power behind the film. This includes an apparent take over of Marvel Comics, itself, with several variant covers set to release during the summer to tie-in with latest MCU entry.

Comic Takeover

Marvel Comics announced on Friday that it would be releasing the variant tie-in covers in the lead up to and after the release of Deadpool and Wolverine in theaters, according to ComicBook. The variant covers will be available on three issues of Deadpool to start, followed by issues of Deadpool Team-Up, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, and Wolverine: Revenge between early July and late August.

The variant covers will either be posters for the film, itself, or shots from the film showcasing the merc with a mouth and even one featuring Dogpool.

Its the latest in a proverbial marketing blitz by Marvel Studios ahead of the film's July release that has typically showcased Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters in different contexts. One of the funnier examples was a special video released in theaters that saw the two heroes asking audiences to silent their cellphones before the film they're seeing starts, though Wolverine asks in a more aggressive manner than Deadpool.

Meta-Marketing

Reynolds, himself, has found every way he can to contribute to the marketing campaign in a very self-deprecating manner. He has jokingly suggested at several points that the film will make him and the team behind it enemies with Disney off of some of the jokes, alone. One of them was seen in the trailers where Wade and Blind Al go back and forth about how they can't be seen doing drugs on screen because of a Kevin Feige mandate.

The marketing has also taken the chance to drop some surprises on audiences to try and get them into theaters, such as revealing some of the surprise cameos. One such cameo was of Tyler Mane retuning to portray Sabretooth for the first time since the first X-Men film released in 2000.

Deadpool and Wolverine picks up several years after the end of Deadpool 2 and has seen Wade Wilson leave his life as a mercenary behind for a quieter life with Vanessa. Things get upended when the Time Variance Authority abducts Wade and tell him his universe is in danger unless he accepts a mission from the TVA that could save it. To do this, Deadpool will need the help of a Wolverine, though the one he finds one reluctant to help because of his own failures.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.