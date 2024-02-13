Everyone is hyped up about this new film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking the internet with the most-watched trailer ever in its first 24 hours.

The new teaser is attracting a ton of attention, with a whopping 365 million views. Marvel's trailer dropped during the Super Bowl, and it's been on fire since.

Before this, the record viewership within 24 hours was for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had 355 million views, Deadline reports.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

The new Ryan Reynolds film, where he portrays Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), is directed by Shawn Levy. In it, we see Hugh Jackman wearing the iconic yellow Wolverine suit. Also, it has a cast that includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

The ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ trailer becomes the MOST watched trailer of ALL TIME in its first 24 hours, with 365 million views. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/h8N6TsK12B — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 13, 2024

This popular preview is great news for Marvel, who recently had some devastating misses with movies like The Marvels.

Details of the film have been under wraps. However, the exciting trailer gives a glimpse of what's to come. This includes the Time Variance Authority, multiversal crossovers, and much more. It opens with a birthday party for Wade, which is rudely interrupted. From there, he's given a choice to work with other superheroes. As the trailer goes on, we can see that some battles take place, and everything doesn't seem to go according to plan.

As for Jackman's Wolverine, we barely see him in the new trailer. It ends with his shadow, which makes it more intriguing than ever.

So, get ready for a ton of R-rated jokes and raunchiness you can only expect for the MCU films when Deadpool & Wolverine lands in theaters on July 26.