The Super Bowl 58 trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine may have revealed Doctor Doom.

Super Bowl 58 brought the first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, the forthcoming MCU film. Ryan Reynolds was front and center, but eagle-eyed fans thought they may have caught a glimpse of a key character, Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom in the MCU's Deadpool 3?

At around the 1:48 mark of the new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, a hooded character is quickly seen engineering an attack of sorts. It's hard to make out who this is, but the hooded appearance with a metallic suit seem to suggest the famous Fantastic Four villain.

Doctor Doom is widely associated, in the comics, with the Fantastic Four. That would also explain why the character was in both of Fox's semi-recent iterations of the Fantastic Four. Julian McMahon played him in the 2005 film and Toby Kebbell played him in the 2015 film. He hasn't been seen on the big screen since.

MCU fans will have to wait and see if this is Doctor Doom's big debut. It feels unlikely they would spoil such a big moment in the initial trailer, but crazier things have happened.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment in the franchise, but first in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds once again leads the film and will star alongside Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). This is a bombshell return, as Jackman's character previously died in 2017's Logan. Shawn Levy, who previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, directed Deadpool and Wolverine.

Also returning in the film are Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Matthew MacFayden, Karan Soni, and Leslie Uggams.