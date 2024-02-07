Bye-bye, Deadpool daddy.

Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Marvel's Deadpool, has announced on X (formerly) his retirement from the character after more than 30 years.

Liefeld posted, “After 33 years of not only introducing Deadpool but chronicling many of his most popular adventures, it's time for the Deadpool Daddy to say farewell.”

“One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am,” he added.

Liefeld teased that he has “one last crazy Deadpool yarn for the fine folks at Marvel,” which he will release this summer.

“I'll finish this one last Deadpool story — and trust me, it's a wild one — and call it a collaboration for the ages. It'll be fun,” he continued.

Deadpool's daddy also shared why he decided to leave the Merc with the Mouth after 33 years.

“I'll be 57 at the end of this and my eyes are still functioning, the work continues to be strong, I want to go out with the best effort I can muster,” Liefeld explained.

“The hand-eye coordination won't be there forever. I'll elaborate more on this on my next Robservations podcast and look forward to taking this journey with you, the world's greatest fans, who have always provided the best support a cartoonist could ever imagine. And that, is saying something!” he concluded.

The comicbook artist's lengthy post also detailed his work with other characters such as Cable, Domino, Stryge, The New Mutants, X-Force, Deadpool Corps' members Lady Deadpool and Dogpool.

Liefeld also co-created Cable with Louise Simonson. The character first appeared The New Mutants #87 published March 1990. In the same year, he co-created Deadpool with Fabian Nicieza. The character first appeared in New Mutants #98 published in December 1990.

While Liefeld is retiring from writing the comicbook character, his film counterpart may yet make an appearance in the first trailer of Deadpool 3 this Superbowl Sunday, Feb. 11.