The Library of Congress' National Recording Registry has chosen a new batch of songs which include the classics Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready to Die, Green Day's Dookie, Gene Autry's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Bobby McFerrin's Don't Worry, Be Happy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, announced on Tuesday that they have added 25 recordings to their prestigious list. The rest of the list included ABBA's Arrival, Jefferson Airplane's Surrealistic Pillow, Patti Page's Tennessee Waltz, Bill Withers' Ain't No Sunshine and the post-World War I version of Clarinet Marmalade by all-Black 369th US Infantry Band led by James Reese Europe.
The Notorious B.I.G. and Green Day now in the LOC
The new batch of recordings are from the year 1919 to 1998. The addition of the 25 songs now has the registry with 650 titles.
The National Recording Registry includes recorded sound collection that now has four million items. The songs and albums on the list are considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
The recordings need to fulfill two requirements: that it is at least 10 years old and there must be an existing copy of it. “Lost” recordings are not deemed eligible.
Other selections include Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's La-Di-Da-Di, Lily Tomlin's This is a Recording, The Cars' self-titled debut, Johnny Mathis' Chances Are, Héctor Lavoe's El Cantante, Perry Como's Catch a Falling Star/Magic Moments and The Chicks' Wide Open Spaces.
In a statement, Hayden said, “The Library of Congress is proud to preserve the sounds of American history and our diverse culture through the National Recording Registry.”
“We have selected audio treasures worthy of preservation with out partners this year, including a wide range of music from the past 100 years, as well as comedy. We were thrilled to receive a record number of public nominations, and we welcome the public's input on what we should preserve next,” the statement continued.
The other recordings that make up the rest of the new selections are Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian's Rose Room, J.D. Crowe & the New South's self-titled album, Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats' Rocket 88, Lee Morgan's The Sidewinder, Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl's Kauhavan Polkka, Juan Gabriel's Amor Eterno, Kronos Quartet's Pieces of Africa and the Wisconsin Folksong Collection from 1937 to 1946.
Recordings are selected for the registry at the start of the year which reflect with the selections of the last year. These then are announced every February or March.
The Library of Congress is also responsible for selecting movies for the National Film Registry.