Are Deadpool and Wolverine going to make it into Avengers 5?

That question appears to be a possibility. At least, judging by Ryan Reynolds' response in a recent Variety interview, one could assume it's not off the table.

Ryan Reynolds's surprising response to whether Deadpool and Wolverine appear in Avengers 5

When asked about Deadpool and Wolverine's inclusion in the MCU, Reynolds asked whether the two would appear in any Avengers movies.

“I don't know. Yeah, we'll see. Yeah,” Reynolds answered.

Meanwhile, director Sawn Levy said, “Now is where you go to the descriptive part of the article and say, ‘They were shuffling in their seats.'”

Hugh Jackman replies, “Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour. I'm not sure how to answer.”

“We're going to get a far more packed and evasive answer for all future interviews,” Levy adds.

So, it is a mixed bag of responses filled with sarcasm. But is there a nugget of truth in there from Ryan's answer?

Screen Rant just revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is confirmed as the first hero for Avengers 5. Beyond that, the new MCU film will reportedly feature over 60 returning characters. This leaves much room for Deadpool and Wolverine to join the lineup.

More is expected to come to light at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Will there be a big announcement about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman making a cameo in Avengers? We'll soon find out later this month.

How the movie landscape has changed since the original Deadpool

Meanwhile, the cast was asked how the theatrical landscape had changed since the first Deadpool movie.

“Well, come on,” Reynolds replied. “Okay, there was this thing called streaming. No, it's changed a lot. But people are craving connection. Even last year, Barbenheimer were huge event movies that people felt compelled to experience together. You need to have a movie that has a heightened-spectacle element to draw people, more so than those mid-budget films that packed them in in the early aughts.”

Jackman added, “I agree. This is not my theory, but a guy who runs a studio was telling me that in 2000, people were going to the movies every weekend. He said, ‘Our job was just to tell them…this is a rom-com, this is a horror movie, and they chose off the menu.' It's different now; there has to be a reason to go.”

Ryan was also asked how much longer he can see himself playing Deadpool.

“I don't know,” he said. “I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that.”

Get ready for Deadpool and Wolverine, which will hit theaters on July 26. Avengers 5 is expected to be released on May 1, 2026. Whether the duo will appear in it is unknown, but sounds possible…