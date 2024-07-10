Deadpool and Wolverine got clearance from MCU head Kevin Feige to use cocaine. This was despite Feige not finding the joke particularly funny.

In a trailer for the movie, Leslie Uggams' character offers Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson cocaine. He tells her that is the “one thing Feige said is off limits.”

During an interview with Variety, the cast and crew were asked about the cocaine jokes in the trailer for the movie. Feige disputed that joke and acknowledged that it was fair game, even if he was not a fan of the jokes.

“We were open to anything,” Feige told the outlet. “Maybe I’m slightly prudish when it comes to drug use, but I was like, ‘Eh, it’s not that funny.”

So, if not in Deadpool and Wolverine, perhaps in the fourth movie will MCU fans see cocaine. The MCU has gotten edgier in their last few movies — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featured the first F-bomb — and this is another example of that being true.

Who is Kevin Feige?

Kevin Feige is best known as the president of Marvel Studios. He has overseen the production of the MCU and serves as a primary producer of the movies.

Before the MCU started, Feige served as an Associate Producer of X-Men and Spider-Man. So, he has seen the full progression of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in real-time.

In many ways, Feige helped the MCU rise to the top of Hollywood. He oversaw the peaks, which included several $1+ billion movies such as Avengers: Endgame and has stayed the course during the rough patch it is currently in.

Marvel Studios and Disney are hoping Deadpool and Wolverine will be a big hit. 2023 featured the successful Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which grossed nearly $850 million worldwide. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels failed to meet expectations, grossing just $476 million and $206 million, respectively.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

In Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is recruited by the Time Variance Authority for a mission. This disturbs the quiet life he has built years after the events of the previous movie. The mission has high stakes and can affect the entire MCU timeline.

Along the way, he enlists the help of a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). No, this is not the same one seen in Logan in 2017. This variant of the character joins him on the mission as they take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the twin sister of Charles Xavier.

This is the thirty-fourth MCU movie to date and the lone slated for a 2024 release. After releasing three or more movies in each of the last six years (2020 excluded), the MCU is going back to basics with Deadpool and Wolverine. 2025 will get it back on track, though, as four movies are set to release (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Blade).

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool and Wolverine. He has a history with both of the main stars. He directed Jackman in Real Steel and Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.