Deadpool & Wolverine — well, its nine-minute footage, at least — turned up at CinemaCon as director Shawn Levy showed a spoiler-free clip, Deadline reported.
The video showed the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) trying to get back to living a normal life.
Nine minutes of Deadpool
He's having a birthday party and his blind friend Al (Leslie Uggams) is asking if he wants to build a snowman — that's code for something that can't be said in a Disney movie. The audience learns that Wade Wilson's (aka Deadpool) girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is seeing someone else.
The birthday party is interrupted by a SWAT team who takes him to Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who from now on will most likely be called Marvel Jesus, the way Deadpool does. He wants our hero to come back to work.
The scene switches to where we see what may be the long-awaited image of Deadpool insulting Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) who was dressed as if he were an L.A. Rams fan.
Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige said he was amazed at how much he enjoyed making an R-rated movie that was so liberal with the F-word. Levy added that Reynolds was excited that Feige curses, too.
Disney started CinemaCon by playing a Turn Your Cellphones Off public service announcement from Deadpool and Wolverine. As Deadpool starts his announcement, a cell phone rings, interrupting. Wolverine then turns to the screen and tells the audience to “shove the phone up your a*sses.”
Deadpool tries to diffuse the situation, telling his partner, “Easy now! So much testosterone!”
The third installment in the Deadpool franchise has Reynolds and Jackman (in his long-awaited return as Wolverine). They're joined by Baccarin, Macfadyen, Uggams, Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Jennifer Garner and Karan Soni.
Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere July 24 and will be released domestically July 26.
The movie has had many cameo rumors since the time it was announced. Cameos from Daniel Radcliffe to Taylor Swift to most recently, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey have been reported.
Even Disney chief Bob Iger weighed in, dismissing the idea of “superhero fatigue.”
The trailer dropped during Super Bowl 58 in January. In just 24 hours, it racked up 365 million views.